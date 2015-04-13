Biloxi police searching for missing LA man

Biloxi police are looking for a Louisiana man who was reported missing by his family Sunday after leaving an event at Kress Live.

Lt. Chris De Back said Ronald Renard Whitaker, 26, was last seen at the downtown music venue around 5 a.m. Whitaker is from Terry Town, LA.

De Back said Whitaker was last seen wearing a pair of black jeans and a red and white polo shirt.

Authorities say right now, there is no evidence that suggests foul play.

If you have any information on Whitaker's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

