Rain takes a break, but flash flood watch in effect until Tuesday

Clouds are still hanging around, but the rain has taken a break. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Forecasters say South Mississippi will experience a brief change in the rainy weather, but the showers aren't expected to stay away for long. A flash flood watch will remain in effect for the three coastal counties until Tuesday.

"After a de luge of rain Monday, it looks like we will be getting a break from the rain. Which is good news, because we need a break since we are looking at a round of heavy thunderstorms and showers coming through tomorrow [Tuesday]," said Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan.

Duncan says, so far on Monday, there's been 3.25 inches of rainfall.

"This month, South Mississippi has had more than 7 inches of rain," said Duncan.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy says, the weather service reported, 6 inches of rainfall off shore.

"The weather service is telling us that we still have rain headed our way. I see that we are running into a clearing. Right now, we're going into a lull. Looking at the long term, we still have our flash flood watch advisory until 7 Tuesday night," said Lacy. "Tuesday evening, we'll still be under a flash flood watch, but that could be dropped if nothing else develops."

Currently, Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties remain under a flash flood watch until Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"We're watching the rivers. All our rivers are on the rise. But no issues yet. All our grounds are totally saturated . Run-off from our drainage ditches and canals are full, because of rainfall totals from last night [Sunday]. Any rainfall is going to cause ponding. So that's always a concern."

Lacy warns residents experiencing flooding to take action now, if they haven't already.

"We've seen a lot of rain. If your yard is saturated, this is the time to prepare property. Pick things up. If your vehicle is on the yard and not on concrete it could get stuck," said Lacy.

If you need sand bags, you can get them at the Lorraine Road Work Center in Gulfport.

