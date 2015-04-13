Dept. of Interior proposes new offshore drilling regulations

A week before the five year anniversary of the BP oil spill , the Department of Interior is proposing new more stringent regulations for offshore oil and gas drilling.

The regulations include improved safety standards for important equipment and stricter rules about maintenance, repairs and operations.

Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell said the new proposed guidelines come as a direct result of lessons learned from the Deepwater Horizon disaster.



"Both industry and government have taken important strides to better protect human lives and the environment from oil spills, and these proposed measures are designed to further build on critical lessons learned from the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and to ensure that offshore operations are safe," said Secretary Jewell.



The new rules are based on recommendations from multiple reports filed after the oil spill.



The proposed regulations are currently available for public comment at regulations.gov if you would like to look at the details.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.