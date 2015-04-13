Biloxi police searching for missing Indiana man

Biloxi police are asking for your help to find an Indiana man who has been missing since last Wednesday. Investigator Ray Akins said Nathaniel Roy Scroggin, 32, was last seen walking across Highway 90 near the Hampton Inn around 4 p.m.

Akins said Scroggin was last seen by a clerk at the Hampton Inn wearing a tan T-shirt. He was reportedly heading to the beach to take a swim.

Scroggin is described as a white male standing 5'11".

If you have any information on Scroggin's whereabouts, please call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

