Glavan says he'll appoint Deming acting mayor of Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Glavan says he'll appoint Deming acting mayor of Biloxi

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming (Photo source: Facebook) Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Biloxi's Acting Mayor Kenny Glavan said he plans to appoint Councilman Robert Deming to take over the duties of that office. However, Glavan will not relinquish the title of Acting Mayor. 

Glavan was voted into the position after promising his fellow council members he would not run for mayor. But he's since had a change of heart, and announced his candidacy last week. At that time, he also promised to appoint someone else as acting mayor "soon," but didn't give a specific timetable.

Monday's announcement through Glavan's campaign said, "Pursuant to the promise I made to the council and my supporters I will appoint Councilman Deming to handle the duties of my office as acting Mayor through the balance of the Campaign. I believe Robert to be qualified and know that he will continue to provide the City with the same tireless effort I have in my absence."

As for Deming's own political aspirations, he posted on his Facebook page last week, "I really appreciate everyone's support to run for mayor. However, I personally had no intentions of running. I expressed that to all, and maintained as such. I believe we face greater issues than can be effected from a mayoral standpoint. Issues that restrict and plague the governing body closest to the people from being able to operate in an effective and efficient manner. I enjoy the legislative side of government, as it truly can make a difference with regard to limiting the control of government on a society founded on the freedom of the individual, at every level of government. The mayor has very little control over such issues in our top down power structure that has been created through the corruption of the Constitution and the distorted ideology of American Exceptionalism. That being said, I hope I will have your support as I forge ahead in my campaign for our liberty."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly