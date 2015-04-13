Crawfish Fest preps underway despite the rain

The crew was working even through the rain. (Photo source: WLOX)

From one huge event to another, the Coast Coliseum isn't getting much of a break. With Biloxi Black Beach Weekend now in the books, the coliseum's next high traffic attraction is this weekend's Crawfish Festival. Right now, forecasts aren't looking too great for the outdoor extravaganza, but coliseum officials aren't worried.

The coliseum is up against a week of wet forecasts in preparation for the 23rd annual Crawfish Festival. That makes for a soggy setup, but Assistant Executive Director Matt McDonnell hopes to see some sunshine by the end of the week.

"But if not, it is a rain or shine event," said McDonnell.

He said the carnival rides and vendors will be set up on the coliseum grounds, no matter what, and the acts will play, even if it's pouring. They just might not be outside.

"The good thing about the coliseum is that we've got a big arena with a big roof, and you can stay dry," said McDonnell.

Crews will be working to set up stages both outside and inside the coliseum, just in case.

As for the North American Midway Company, the carnival rides are still going up as scheduled. A parking lot full of deconstructed and packed rides is standing by at the ready.

"So, it'll be staging today. They'll be putting it in position," said McDonnell.

The Ferris wheel was the first to pop up. The crew was working even through the rain.

"Their show has to go on, and they play all over the country. So, they're used to dealing with inclement weather," said McDonnell.

According to the workers, dealing and liking are two very different things.

"It sucks. Everything's slippery," said one of the workers.

The Crawfish Festival gets started Thursday at 5 p.m., rain or shine.

