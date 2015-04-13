Thank a lineman today by helping 'fill the bucket'

Singing River Electric CEO Mike Smith said, "Our linemen are highly skilled both technically and in the area of safety. They are dedicated to providing quality and efficient service whether working home or away." (Photo source: Singing River Electric)

Honoring hard working employees who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on. That's the goal of National Lineman Appreciation Day, on April 13.

Electric companies are across the coast are asking you to reach out and thank a lineman.

Singing River Electric CEO Mike Smith said, "Our linemen are highly skilled both technically and in the area of safety. They are dedicated to providing quality and efficient service whether working home or away."

Coast Electric is asking you to say thank you by donating canned goods. The company is holding a "Fill the Bucket Food Drive." You can drop of donated items at Waveland and Picayune Walmart stores from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Donations made in Hancock County will benefit the Hancock County Food Pantry, and donations made in Pearl River County will go to Manna Ministries.

