More changes and closures for I-10/I-110 intersection

There are more changes happening at the I-10/I-110 interchange. MDOT officials will reopen a loop Monday that allows drivers traveling south on I-110 to proceed east on I-10. This loop, referred to as the southwest loop, has been closed for several weeks now.

Now construction crews will close the southeast loop for repair work.

This loop closure will impact drivers traveling on I-10 from Gulfport trying to get to the Promenade or Sangani Boulevard in D'Iberville. Drivers heading east on I-10 will not be able to use the loop to exit north on I-110.

Instead, you'll have to detour by going south on 1-110 then turn around at the Rodriquez Street exit in D'Iberville.

