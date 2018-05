Flash flood watch across the coast

?

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for Harrison, Jackson and Hancock Counties until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.According to WLOX 24/7 Meteorologist Tommy Richards, we could see showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area.Overnight police rescued multiple people from their cars along flooded parts of Highway 90 and north of the Biloxi Back Bay.Today's additional rain could cause more flooding problems.Gulfport police are warning morning drivers of the wet roadways, and asking people to use caution when driving in the dark.Stay tuned to WLOX News, as well as WLOX.com and the WLOX Facebook page for updates.