Flash flood watch across the coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flash flood watch across the coast

Car trapped on flooded Palmer Dr. in Gulfport (Photo Source: WLOX) Car trapped on flooded Palmer Dr. in Gulfport (Photo Source: WLOX)
The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for Harrison, Jackson and Hancock Counties until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to WLOX 24/7 Meteorologist Tommy Richards, we could see showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area. 

Overnight police rescued multiple people from their cars along flooded parts of Highway 90 and north of the Biloxi Back Bay.

Today's additional rain could cause more flooding problems.

Gulfport police are warning morning drivers of the wet roadways, and asking people to use caution when driving in the dark.

Stay tuned to WLOX News, as well as WLOX.com and the WLOX Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly