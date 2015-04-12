Black Beach Weekend wraps up safely - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Black Beach Weekend wraps up safely

Black Beach weekend wraps up (Image Source: WLOX News) Black Beach weekend wraps up (Image Source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

As the rain moved in, the people moved out, leaving behind some trash, but overall a safe wrap up to Black Beach Weekend.

"We had very few arrests. I think that the guests that came to join us were just very respectful, and I think they seem to have a very good time, and we just had very very few problems," said Major Jim Adamo with the Biloxi Police Department.

The itinerary of events began on Friday with a twerkfest at Level nightclub. A long list of events continued into Saturday, and a major hip-hop concert at the Coast Coliseum made for quite a traffic nightmare on Highway 90.

"The Highway 90 traffic didn't get back to normal until well after the Coliseum crowd let out, which was somewhere after one o'clock. So and we didn't have the actual Coliseum cleared out until about 2:00 am," said Adamo.

According to the Black Beach Weekend website, there were about 25,000 people in attendance last year. Biloxi police say there weren't nearly that many people on the beach this year. Either way, local resident Sylvester Jackson enjoys hanging out with the visitors.

"I enjoyed seeing the various different people and walks of life. It was a big weekend for Gulfport Mississippi and Biloxi," said Sylvester Jackson.

Despite the event's reputation, Jackson thinks people, especially locals, should support the exposure it brings to South Mississippi.

"I think the coast is very underrated and I think that we can do better. I think black spring break is good for Mississippi, period," said Jackson.

The Harrison County Sand Beach authority is expected begin beach cleanup Monday morning.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

