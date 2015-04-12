Flood advisory issued for coastal areas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flood advisory issued for coastal areas

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - According to Meteorologist Wesley Williams, a flood advisory has been issued for low lying areas of the coast. 

The advisory is in place until 9:15 p.m. This includes Biloxi, D'Iberville, Long Beach and Gulfport.

The National Weather Service has also issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for southeastern Harrison County until 9:15 p.m.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will cause minor flooding.

