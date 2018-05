Flood advisory issued for coastal areas

According to Meteorologist Wesley Williams, a flood advisory has been issued for low lying areas of the coast.The advisory is in place until 9:15 p.m. This includes Biloxi, D'Iberville, Long Beach and Gulfport.The National Weather Service has also issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for southeastern Harrison County until 9:15 p.m.Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will cause minor flooding.Stay tune to WLOX News, as well as WLOX.com and Facebook for updates.