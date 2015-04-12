Argument at little girl's birthday party leads to stabbing

WLOX has learned that a homicide is being investigated in Hancock County.

According to Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk, the incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, at a home on highway 90. The owners of the home were hosting a little girl's birthday party.

Hancock county investigator Glenn Grannan tells WLOX that the men had been drinking after the party was over. An argument started when the victim decided that he wanted to drive home to Slidell. Witnesses say the home owner then disabled the victim's car by removing the fuses. That's when the argument escalated.

Police say the home owner then went inside the home and grabbed a hunting knife. The suspect then continued to go outside and stab the victim multiple times.

According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene they found the victim, 29-year-old Kenneth Robert Joseph Fanning, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, back and chest. Fanning later died from his injuries.

The suspect twisted his knee during the altercation and was taken to the hospital. The suspect, who has not been named at this time, is under arrest.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

