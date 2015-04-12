Argument at little girl's birthday party leads to stabbing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Argument at little girl's birthday party leads to stabbing

Home where stabbing happened (Photo source: WLOX) Home where stabbing happened (Photo source: WLOX)
Homicide being investigated in Hancock County Homicide being investigated in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - WLOX has learned that a homicide is being investigated in Hancock County.

According to Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk, the incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, at a home on highway 90. The owners of the home were hosting a little girl's birthday party.  

Hancock county investigator Glenn Grannan tells WLOX that the men had been drinking after the party was over. An argument started when the victim decided that he wanted to drive home to Slidell. Witnesses say the home owner then disabled the victim's car by removing the fuses. That's when the argument escalated.

Police say the home owner then went inside the home and grabbed a hunting knife. The suspect then continued to go outside and stab the victim multiple times.

According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene they found the victim, 29-year-old Kenneth Robert Joseph Fanning, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, back and chest. Fanning later died from his injuries. 

The suspect twisted his knee during the altercation and was taken to the hospital. The suspect, who has not been named at this time, is under arrest.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

We will keep you updated on this story on WLOX News, as well as WLOX.com and Facebook.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly