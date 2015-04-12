Catch more fish with science seminars begin Thursday

The spring fishing period is in full swing and the Gulf Coast Research Lab is launching its six-part series designed to help anglers locate and catch more fish.

This will be the second year for the Catch More Fish with Science seminar series. The seminar begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16th, 2015, at the Caylor Building on the campus of the Research Lab, in Ocean Springs.

The focus of the first seminar will be on the secrets to catching cobia. Cobia, also known as lemonfish, are currently in the middle of their annual migration from the Florida Keys to the mouth of the Mississippi River to spawn.

“We are looking forward to the kick-off of our Catch More Fish with Science seminar series this Thursday,” said Sam Clardy, the Coordinator of Educational programs. “Anglers are reporting that cobia are starting to show up in our waters. We have paired one of our Gulf Coast Research Laboratory scientists, Jim Franks, with Captain Steve Legg of Soul Fisher to provide all the pertinent facts about catching more cobia.”

Tickets to the 2-hour seminar cost $30 per person and can be purchased at the door. Anglers wishing to attend all six seminars can receive a discount if tickets are purchased in advanced. A six day pass cost $125.

For more information on the seminars, call 228-818-8833 or email marine.education@usm.edu.

