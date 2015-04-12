Overnight shooting in George County leaves one in hospital

According to George County Spokeswoman Shonna Pierce, a shooting took place Saturday night at around midnight.

The incident happened on Basin Refuge Road, in George County. Two men were involved.

The victim, Kenneth Dubose, was able to get himself to the George Regional Hospital. He was then life flighted to USA in Mobile.

Police do have a suspect in custody. He has been identified as Rocky Lee, however, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Dubose is said to be in the ICU at USA. Lee has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case is still under investigation.

