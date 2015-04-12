Here's a list of all the St. Jude secondary prize winners - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Here's a list of all the St. Jude secondary prize winners

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Phone Bank. (Photo source: WLOX) St. Jude Phone Bank. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - WLOX would like to congratulate Teresa Teaugue for winning the St. Jude Dream Home.

While the home is the main prize, there were also a whole plethora of secondary prizes.

Here's a list of all the secondary prize winners:

Leslie Williams, of Biloxi - $2,000 Visa gift card, courtesy Beau Rivage Resort

Ross Wicks, of Gulfport- $5,000 Ashley Furniture shopping spree.

Greta LaFleur, of Biloxi - Groceries for a year valued at $2,500.

Margaret Hover, of Gulfport - Gas for a year valued at $1,200.

Steve and Donna Gentry, of Ocean Springs - A generator, courtesy Wholesale Electric in Pascagoula.

James Fadford, of Long Beach - 3 night stay for 2, courtesy IP Casino Resort Spa.

Lynda Malpass, of Biloxi - Tailgate package, courtesy Chik-fil-A in D'Iberville.

Jay Henley, of Ocean Springs - Artesso Smart Touch kitchen faucet in Brilliance Stainless with coordinating soap dispenser, courtesy Brizo.

Lee Hagerty Wilson, of Ocean Springs - Premium Gateway package, courtesy Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Biloxi.

Claude Guinn, of Gulfport - $500 gift card & BBQ prize package, courtesy The Shed BBQ, in Gulfport.

Donna Parker, of Gulfport - Huntervention Weekend makeover, including 3 fans and $250 Visa Gift Card, courtesy Hunter Fan.

Mary Buttone, of Diamondhead - $1,000 gift certificate for Sports Shack (In store merchandise only.)

Margaret Clevenger, of Ocean Springs - $1,000 Target gift card.

Sue Bargeron, of Columbus, M.S. - 2 night getaway stay, courtesy the Golden Nugget in Biloxi

Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to everyone who purchased tickets. Your generosity allows the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to continue helping kids fight cancer.

