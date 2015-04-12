Shake hands with the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday

The season just started, but the Biloxi Shuckers kicked the season off with a bang.

The team is on a three game winning streak. They will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sunday at 4 p.m.

Even though the team was forced to start the season off on the road, this week they are spending their only off day in Biloxi.

On Tuesday there will be a meet and greet at the Coast Restaurant at Beau Rivage from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

The meet and greet will feature player introductions, an autograph session, photo opportunities, giveaways and even a special "Shuckers Menu" for ordering.

