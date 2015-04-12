Large crowds enjoyed Saturday night spring break in Biloxi

The area around the coast coliseum was among the favorite hang outs for spring breakers on Saturday night.

That's where large crowds of friends gathered to relax and enjoy their getaway weekend.

When the sun went down, the spring break party was just getting started.

“Everything is going good down here on the gulf coast. We're enjoying the black spring break, finally. Everybody's cool,” said one young man from Biloxi.

The beach boardwalk was "the" place to see and be seen. This spring break weekend attracts a large crowd from throughout the gulf coast region.

“We're from Picayune,” said one young lady, sipping a frozen drink under her floppy sun hat.

She and her friends were having a great time Saturday night, and enjoying it all.

“Everything. All the people. Everything,” she said.

“All the big booties. All the beautiful women like this,” a young man interrupted.

Two of the favorite activities this weekend are chillin' and grillin'.

“Hey, I tell you what. We did over 20 slabs of ribs. Baked beans. Collard greens. Everything. And we gave it free to the community. Even some of the police officers. We gave ‘em water, food. Gonna make sure everybody has a good time,” said an older man who had grill duties.

“I got cousins out here barbecuing, doing their thing. It's black beach. Yes, I'm from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you all better represent!” screamed one young party goer.

Police helped keep the traffic moving and the crowds orderly. Officers on four wheelers and horseback.

“We're doing good at black beach. You know how we rock,” said a young man, clutching a beer can.

“Man, we're having a good time. We're out here having a pretty good time,” said one spring breaker as he watched the women stroll by, “It's going all right. There's some nice looking women around here.”

Three girlfriends from Petal had some plans for the night.

“We're going out. We're trying to see some famous people,” said one of the trio.

“Yeah, I'm having a good time,” said a young lady from New Orleans, “Just out here having fun with all the boys, you know!”

Hanging out and having fun. A perfect summary of black spring break weekend in Biloxi.

