Spring breakers don't need scheduled events to have fun

Spring breakers don't need scheduled events to have fun

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Friends from Pensacola, Fla., enjoy the spring break in Biloxi. Friends from Pensacola, Fla., enjoy the spring break in Biloxi.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The bad weather took a break on the Coast, bringing out the party people all along highway 90 in Biloxi, for Black Biloxi Beach Weekend.

The turnout probably wasn't as big as the last two years, with an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people showing up.

The rain kept many away on Friday and Saturday morning, but once the clouds parted, the party started.

Those spring breakers not at planned events, created their own. There was plenty of walking ... cruising, styling, and more walking.

And, then there was barbecue, enough to feed an army of party people. Out-of-towners, like Monte Smith of Jackson, got an eye full.

“It's pretty good, though. It's all right. Look at the people,” he said. “There's a lot all the people out here. It's all right. Women, men, the beach. I like the beach, man. The birds. I see the birds. And the barbecue.”

Justin Curry of Hattiesburg was equally impressed with the free diversion and the kind that costs a little.

“To be honest, it's my first one. But, it's epic. No issues. No problems. Got into the mall just fine. Actually fixing to go over to the outlet in Gulfport and do a little shopping since I'm down here.”

Friend Jeramie Allen agrees.

“It's a different experience. Black Beach. It's fun. No troubles. Feels good. Beautiful day. We're gonna have fun.”

The traffic was relatively clear at first, but began to pick up as late-night events began at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, and officials say at this point, there have been few problems with either traffic or pedestrians.

The event also attracted dedicated locals. 

"It's the beach and you know,” said Marquita Jackson of Biloxi. “It's a big crowd from everywhere and it's fun to meet new people. I mean, we are looking out they have all kinds of cookouts and places to go and you know we find new places to go.” 

