Friends and family remember slain Gulfport teen on 20th birthday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friends and family remember slain Gulfport teen on 20th birthday

Memorial table of Howze (Image Source: WLOX News) Memorial table of Howze (Image Source: WLOX News)
Crowd gathers at grave site to release balloons in memory of Howze (Image Source: WLOX News) Crowd gathers at grave site to release balloons in memory of Howze (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Family and friends of a slain Gulfport teen gathered to celebrate what would have been his 20th birthday on Saturday. 

The day also marks exactly three months since Ray Howze was murdered in a convenience store parking lot. His alleged killer, fled to New Mexico. Since then, his family has been anxiously waiting for justice, and doing their best to cope with the loss of lil' Ray.

“It still seems unreal, really, we can't grasp it, and it's just. It's just shocking,” said Angela Ellis.

The sounds of children playing, and the aroma of barbeque filled the air. The only thing missing was Ray.

“Today is his birthday, so I got to celebrate his birthday. I'm just mad we got to celebrate it this way. It could have been a lot better, but everything happens for a reason,” said Jaiquon Johnson.

Many friends and family members of the murdered teen, adorned t-shirts and dog tags with the teens smiling face. A smile they will never forget.

“He was always happy, always wanted to laugh about everything, joking, he's the kid that would come and poke you and run off. I miss him so much,” said Ellis.

In the three months since his murder, family members say it's been hard knowing his alleged killer is still waiting to be brought back to Mississippi for punishment, but through prayer they've been able to uplift one another.

“Just keeping our faith strong, and just knowing that there's a reason. God makes no mistakes. There's a purpose for all of this, and we're just trying to understand it,” said Ellis.

Balloons in hand, chanting “long live Ray”, the crowd made their way to the cemetery. As the balloons drifted into the blue sky, a few tears were shed, as loved ones remembered the young man who didn't live to see his 20th birthday.

“He was the type that's trying to do something with his life, and make it out this neighborhood that he was in. That's really what we talked about a lot, just survival, how we gone survive and you see he didn't get to survive,” said Johnson.

Along with the birthday party, Howze's aunt hosted a voter registration drive.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly