Murder suspect caught in Wiggins

The Wiggins Police Chief has confirmed to WLOX that a murder suspect was caught in Stone County earlier today.





Police pulled over Darius Laharold Kilbourne for a traffic violation. When police ran Kilbourne's information they learned that he was wanted for murder in Wilkinson County.





Kilbourne was taken into custody without incident. He is now being held at the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition back to Wilkinson County.





