New judge appointed in SRHS case

The Mississippi Supreme Court has issued an order for a new judge to take over one of the lawsuits against Singing River Health System over its failed pension plan.

The order issued Friday by Chief Justice William Waller, Jr., appoints the Honorable L. Breland Hilburn as Special Judge, to oversee the suit filed by a group of health system retirees. Judge Hilburn is a Senior Status Judge out of Jackson.

The case has been stayed since March, when Judge Neil Harris recused himself after the State Supreme Court ruled that an active lawsuit between Judge Harris and Jackson County constituted a conflict of interest.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.