Hundreds show for 18th Annual Art in the Pass Festival

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds came out to the 18th Annual Art in the Pass Festival.


"When people come here they know they're going to find the best of the best and I think that's what brings people here," event chair F.J. Cuttings said.


F.J. Cuttings says because of the growing crowds, this year there's more to offer.


"We have expanded art in the park from visual arts, to performing arts and behind me all the way in the back is the culinary arts," Cuttings said.

112 artists from 16 different states had their creative work on display throughout the park. Gina Kyle says she's only been painting for three years so it's still fairly new to her, but she's not new to the gulf coast or this event.


"We use to live on the coast. For 18 years we were here, and so this is kind of like coming back home," Kyle said.


Kyle says she enjoys the art festival because she loves seeing new and old faces. She says the compliments on her work are a plus.


"The reason I started is because my husband nearly died. He got a lung transplant three years ago and once he became healthy and went through rehab then I decided I had this talent that I was keeping inside me and I needed to get it out. So here I am," Kyle said.


Kyle says she is inspired by entertainment, so she tries to bring her artwork to life.


The free art festival continues Saturday. Gates open at 10 a.m and close at 5.


