Family and friends remember Ray Howze

Ray Howze would have been 20 years old today.

Exactly three months ago, on January 11th, he was gunned down in a Gulfport Convenience store parking lot. Today, family and friends gathered at 28th street park to celebrate his life.

Tonight at 10, Caray Grace tells us how his family is coping with his death three months later.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.