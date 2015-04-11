Singing news anchor's plea: 'Don't stop the prompter'

You can see Jonathan on Good Morning Mississippi five days a week on WLOX-TV and WLOX.com. (Photo source: YouTube)

If you ever saw the movie "Pitch Perfect," this acapella version of Rihanna's hit song "Don't Stop The Music" will sound slightly familiar. But a local news anchor in Biloxi, Mississippi has put his own spin on it.

WLOX's Jonathan Brannan appeared in the film's opening number as a member of The Treblemakers back in 2012. Since the film's sequel is about to hit theaters May 15, 2015, Jonathan decided to make a TV news version of the song with a little help from his Good Morning Mississippi crew.

In it, Jonathan plays a high maintenance version of himself preparing to go live when he suddenly loses the teleprompter, and doesn't know what to say. His prima donna attitude makes his ensuing meltdown even more enjoyable.

Mobile users can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/5dq9VQKrh5w

Jonathan recorded the song at home over the course of a month during his young daughter's nap time. It then took the crew about three weeks to film and edit the video during their off hours.

