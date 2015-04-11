Singing news anchor's plea: 'Don't stop the prompter' - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Singing news anchor's plea: 'Don't stop the prompter'

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
In the video, WLOX News Anchor Jonathan Brannan plays a high maintenance version of himself preparing to go live. (Photo source: YouTube) In the video, WLOX News Anchor Jonathan Brannan plays a high maintenance version of himself preparing to go live. (Photo source: YouTube)
When he suddenly loses the teleprompter, he doesn't know what to say. (Photo source: WLOX) When he suddenly loses the teleprompter, he doesn't know what to say. (Photo source: WLOX)
The parody is a version of Rihanna's hit song "Don't Stop The Music," and is based on the acapella version performed in the movie "Pitch Perfect." (Photo source: YouTube) The parody is a version of Rihanna's hit song "Don't Stop The Music," and is based on the acapella version performed in the movie "Pitch Perfect." (Photo source: YouTube)
In reality, Jonathan doesn't usually look like this when he loses the prompter. (Photo source: YouTube) In reality, Jonathan doesn't usually look like this when he loses the prompter. (Photo source: YouTube)
You can see Jonathan on Good Morning Mississippi five days a week on WLOX-TV and WLOX.com. (Photo source: YouTube) You can see Jonathan on Good Morning Mississippi five days a week on WLOX-TV and WLOX.com. (Photo source: YouTube)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

If you ever saw the movie "Pitch Perfect," this acapella version of Rihanna's hit song "Don't Stop The Music" will sound slightly familiar. But a local news anchor in Biloxi, Mississippi has put his own spin on it.

WLOX's Jonathan Brannan appeared in the film's opening number as a member of The Treblemakers back in 2012. Since the film's sequel is about to hit theaters May 15, 2015, Jonathan decided to make a TV news version of the song with a little help from his Good Morning Mississippi crew.

In it, Jonathan plays a high maintenance version of himself preparing to go live when he suddenly loses the teleprompter, and doesn't know what to say. His prima donna attitude makes his ensuing meltdown even more enjoyable.

Mobile users can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/5dq9VQKrh5w

Jonathan recorded the song at home over the course of a month during his young daughter's nap time. It then took the crew about three weeks to film and edit the video during their off hours.

Of course, you can see Jonathan's real-life reporting and anchoring on WLOX.com. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @JBrannanWLOX and on Facebook.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly