Gulf Coast Boat and Yacht Show huge success in Gulfport

It's the third year for the Gulf Coast Boat and Yacht Show in Gulfport, and it's still going strong.This year, officials claim that it's bigger and better than ever."The MS Coast is really the place for this type of show because it's just all the amenities and features. There's no other show in the country that offers what we can offer here," said show producer, Rob Lynch.Lynch decided to move the show from Alabama to Gulfport three years ago. He said that has proven to be a hugely successful decision. This year, the show boasts 30 different manufacturers, around 700 boats from 8 feet to over 100 feet, and 100,000 square feet of vendors."All weekend long people were leaving and telling the ticket booth just going, we can't believe how big it is, how nice it is, the way it looks, it's just a unique event," said Lynch.According to Lynch, it's the wow factor that will keep people coming back year after year."I had no idea it was this big and had this many boats. It's really impressive," said John Compton.Compton and his Wife Gloria live in Gulfport and take to the water quite a bit. They own several boats, but that doesn't stop them from looking at new ones."And we always enjoy looking at them and noticing the improvements and the changes and they're always coming up with new stuff," said Compton.They're not the only ones, Catherine Tucker has three boats and loves to see what this show has to offer."It gives something for people to do locally and it brings people from out of state," said Tucker.In fact, officials say people come from all over the country, and even some from outside of the country. Tucker believes that draw is because of the ease of access the show provides."They're altogether here in one place and you can just come out and see al all the new accessories for the boats. The Wal-Mart of boats," said Tucker.Lynch said he has formed a long-term relationship with the city of Gulfport and plans to bring this show back every year bigger and better.