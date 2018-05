Biloxi Fire Department responding to jet ski fire

WLOX has just received reports of a jet ski that is on fire in Biloxi.According to Biloxi Fir Chief Joe Boney, a boat has been sent out to get the blaze under control, but has not yet made it out to the scene. The fire is located in front of Gallott and Son's Seafood Inc.According to a witness, the person riding the jet ski claimed that the oil light came on just before the fire started. The jet ski is reported to be a total loss.Details are limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.We will keep you updated on ths story on WLOX News as well as WLOX.com and Facebook.