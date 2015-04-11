Highway 90 traffic update - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Highway 90 traffic update

Traffic on highway 90 in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) Traffic on highway 90 in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Our sources tell us that traffic has started to slow down along 90 in Biloxi. Traffic on Highway 90 in Gulfport is moving at a normal rate.

Traffic is moving at a steady pace right now. As more people head down to the beach, expect traffic to slow down even more.

We will continue to keep you updated on the status of traffic along highway 90 an other parts of the coast on WLOX News, as well as Facebook and WLOX.com.

