We now have a winner for the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Teresa Teague, the winner of the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home. (Photo source: WLOX)

WLOX is proud to announce the winner of the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Congratulations to Teresa Teague, of Biloxi. You are now the owner of the $450,000 dream home, located in the Malpass Subdivision in Biloxi.

Elliott Homes coordinated construction of the this years Dream Home. The house is 3,500 square feet, has 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen and courtyard.

All the proceeds go to support the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

