Time is running out to get your tickets

Time is running out for you to get your tickets for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home.

WLOX has learned that ticket sales have reached their limit. Only a hand-full of tickets remain available. Those tickets will be sold during the broadcast.

The remaining tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. To get tickets call 1-800-206-2263, between 3 and 5 p.m.

The home is now closed to the public. You can click this link to take a virtual tour of the home: https://dreamhome.stjude.org/biloxi

The winner will be announced today, on WLOX ABC. Drawings will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.

