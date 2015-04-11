Wesley's Blog: Wet Weekend & Severe Weather Recap

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -
Severe Weather Recap
Friday, much of the Gulf Coast was under a severe weather risk. We saw heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and even a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the WLOX viewing area. As of Saturday morning, officials were not reporting any severe weather impacts from Friday's storms.
Before the strong storms arrived in south MS, they brought a gusty wind threat to parts of Louisiana. Storm reports from near Baton Rouge indicated wind gusts above 50 mph, blowing small branches off trees during Friday afternoon.
As the strong storms pushed east, they prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Pearl River County in case the strong wind threat continued.
Friday evening's storms really fired up along a gust front that pushed southeastward through south MS. A gust front, or outflow boundary, is a gust of wind that a strong storm expels ahead of its path as it strengthens. Gust fronts can actually be detected by radar as a line of weak reflectivity.
That gust of air interacted with the storms that were hanging out around Harrison and George counties and then BOOM... they exploded in intensity and lightning frequency increased.
Oddly enough, gust fronts can also occlude storm activity in a region as it pools cold air at the surface, cutting off warm inflow from nearby storms. And that's why a lot of our storm activity fizzled during the evening and we were mainly left with showers with only a few rumbles of thunder. The gust front could also be seen from WLOX's tower cam in Biloxi.Wet Weekend Ahead
For Saturday, a cold front remains just offshore over the northern Gulf, causing nearby rain showers. A lot of the rain with that nearly stationary front should remain focused over the open waters of the northern Gulf. But, we can't rule out a few showers mainly in coastal MS locations during the day. Also, there could be a few pop-up showers and storms during Saturday afternoon along the MS coast.
Overall, Saturday won't be an all-day rain. In fact, it's Sunday that brings much better rain chances as the offshore front returns northward as a warm front, providing numerous showers across much of Mississippi.Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.