Weather may dampen spring break spirits

As spring breakers move in so does the rainy weather.Anyone with plans outdoors today will need rain gear. Showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday's forecast.The weather mixed with the heavy weekend traffic will cause delays along the beach.If you can, avoid Highway 90. The Biloxi Police Department says drivers should expect it to take more than an hour to travel from the mall to Rodenberg Avenue.WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says the rain will stay for a good part of next week. We can also expect our next cold front to arrive by the end of the work week.

