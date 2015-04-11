Shuckers pitching stellar yet again in 7-1 win over Blue Wahoos

The Biloxi Shuckers' pitching staff may not have earned a second straight shutout of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, but it still hasn't allowed an earned run through two games after a 7-1 win Friday night.

After earning a 4-0 win in the team's first game since relocating from Huntsville, the Shuckers (2-0) allowed a run in the first inning when Blue Wahoos leadoff hitter Beau Amaral reached on an error and then scored on an RBI groundout by Sean Buckley.

From the second inning until the end of the rain-shortened game at Pensacola Bayfront Stadium, Biloxi starting pitcher Tyler Wagner and his supportive offense did the rest of the work.

With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, catcher Adam Weisenburger smoked a 3-run double down the left field line to put his team on top.

Biloxi scored three more runs in the third inning with RBI singles by Michael Reed and Tyrone Taylor, as well as a sacrifice fly from Nick Shaw. Taylor, who had two RBIs on the night, walked with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to put the Shuckers ahead 7-1.

Wagner was credited with a complete game after pitching six innings, allowing just one unearned run and giving up five hits. The 2012 fourth-round pick by Milwaukee also notched four strikeouts compared to zero walks.

For the second straight day, shortstop Orlando Arcia had a multi-hit outing. The second-youngest player in the Southern League recorded singles in the third and fourth inning.

Pensacola (0-2) was led at the plate by Sean Buckley, who had two hits in three at-bats.

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, rain poured into the stadium and caused a brief delay. A local forecast showed that the wet weather would not be letting up for the rest of the night. As a result, the umpires ended the game earlier than expected.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos will meet in the third game of their five-game series Saturday in Pensacola. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

