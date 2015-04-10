18th annual Art in the Pass - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Artist spent Friday setting up for the 18th annual Art In The Pass Festival.

More than 100 artist from 16 states will participate in the two day event held at War Memorial Park on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian.

Admission is free, gates open at 10 am and close at 5 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

The Celebration of the Gulf Marine Education Festival will go on Saturday at the Pass Christian Harbor from 10 am until 3 PM with lots of fun hands on events for children and adults.

