Page 13: Getting a classic car back on the road

When the owners of a classic 1957 Corvette dropped their car off at Busted Wrench Garage in Gulfport, it was in pretty bad shape. An ambitious restoration ensued. (Photo source: WLOX)

Classic car lovers will go all out to keep their vintage automobiles in mint condition. And there are only a handful of people on the coast who can fully restore old cars.

When the owners of a classic 1957 Corvette dropped their car off at Busted Wrench Garage in Gulfport, it was in pretty bad shape.

"It was a chopped up, drag racing car. It had holes in it and tires sticking out of the back. It was all busted up," said master restorer Mike McCabe.

The car required an ambitious restoration

"We had to take the car apart and do extensive body work. It's come a long way," McCabe said.

Now, the 57' Corvette is spotless and a dream machine. McCabe loves giving a beautiful car an extreme makeover.

"This is my passion. I have a lot of customers who have old cars with problems. They come to me and I get them rolling again," said McCabe.

John Hans, owner of Busted Wrench, is committed to preserving classic cars.

"They are a piece of automotive history," Hans said.

There are nice classic cars and there are really nice classic cars. The 1957 Corvette John Hans took us for a spin in is a beauty.

"The car is incredible to drive. It has the horse power. This thing will get up and fly," Hans said.

Drivers always have a reaction when they see a classic car on the road.

"Their mouths are open, they're waving. They get really excited," according to John Hans.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.