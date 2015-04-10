USM Gulf Coast celebrates $13 million in state funding

Some of the money will be used to tear down and replace the Hurricane Katrina damaged Holloway Complex at the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

University of Southern Mississippi officials unveiled plans Friday to spend more than $13 million in state funding. State lawmakers allocated the money before the January legislative session ended this spring.Some of the money will be used to tear down and replace the Hurricane Katrina damaged Holloway Complex at the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach. A new 25,000 square foot building will go up in its place.USM's Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs will also receive $6 million in improvements. Additional funds from the state will be used to give merit pay-raises to USM employees.