CTA transit center to be built in D'Iberville

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Friday, Mayor Rusty Quave joined officials from the Coast Transit Authority cut the ribbon on new a $2 million transit center on Gorenflo Road.

Coast Transit Authority officials say the facility will allow their other routes to tie in directly with an area that includes downtown businesses and the Scarlet Pearl Casino, which is now under construction.

"We already bring tourists and people from Keesler Air Force Base from Biloxi up to the Lakeview Area and the Promenade area to shop but this will be a direct connection to the Downtown area so our merchants can benefit from that as well," said Jerry Dodge, who serves on the CTA board.

Leaders say they are excited about the change. The say a good way to encourage people to do more shopping in their city is to make getting around the coast easier and more convenient.

"If the Coast builds together everybody prospers from it," said Ward 1 councilman Randall Pelous. "If you have people moving all over the coast that just more people down here to visit us and to do to business with us as well as the other cities around us."

CTA also unveiled a new specially designed $250,000 trolley called the D'Iberville Express. Officials say the trolley was paid for entirely with a federal grant.

