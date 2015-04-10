Biloxi Shuckers going after back-to-back victories against the Blue Wahoos

A job fair will be held Saturday for positions at MGM Park. (Source: Shuckers)

Right handed pitcher Tyler Wagner hopes to follow in the footsteps of Shuckers teammate Brooks Hall who picked up Biloxi's first win in franchise history Thursday. Hall tossing 5.0 shutout innings, gave up only 3 hits and 2 walks to post the win.

Wagner makes his first starting assignment after posting a win in his last start for Huntsville on September 7, 2014 at Chattanooga. Wagner was 13-6 with a 1.86 ERA in 25 starts from Class-A Brevard County.

Pensacola has tabbed RHP Daniel Wright to get the starting nod on the mound. He posted 14 wins and 141 strikeouts in 2014.

Shuckers shortstop Orlando Arcia had a big game at the plate Thursday night. He belted a two-run double in the third inning for the Shuckers first-ever runs scored. He also had an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

