Biloxi Shuckers going after back-to-back victories against the B - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers going after back-to-back victories against the Blue Wahoos

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
A job fair will be held Saturday for positions at MGM Park. (Source: Shuckers) A job fair will be held Saturday for positions at MGM Park. (Source: Shuckers)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Right handed pitcher Tyler Wagner hopes to follow in the footsteps of Shuckers teammate Brooks Hall who picked up Biloxi's first win in franchise history Thursday.  Hall tossing 5.0 shutout innings, gave up only 3 hits and 2 walks to post the win.

Wagner makes his first starting assignment after posting a win in his last start for Huntsville on September 7, 2014 at Chattanooga.  Wagner was 13-6 with a 1.86 ERA in 25 starts from Class-A Brevard County.

Pensacola has tabbed RHP Daniel Wright to get the starting nod on the mound.  He posted 14 wins and 141 strikeouts in 2014.

Shuckers shortstop Orlando Arcia had a big game at the plate Thursday night.  He belted a two-run double in the third inning for the Shuckers first-ever runs scored.  He also had an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly