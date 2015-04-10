Governor signs concealed carry bill

A bill signed by Gov. Phil Bryant will let Mississippians carry a concealed gun in a purse, briefcase or other fully enclosed satchel without a state-issued permit.

Bryant signed the bill Friday. It takes effect July 1.

The bill reduces fees for people to receive and renew a concealed-carry license.

The fee for a new license would drop to $80 from $100, and the renewal fee for people younger than 65 would drop to $40 from $50. For people 65 and older, the renewal fee would drop to $20 from $25.

The bill also specifies that disabled veterans, people on active-duty military service and current or honorably retired law enforcement officers don't need a license to carry a concealed gun.

The bill was supported by the National Rifle Association.

