Scholarship Squad surprises essay winners with $1,000 checks

The Get2College Scholarship Squad surprised four Gulfport High School students this morning. The squad showed up during a small assembly in the auditorium to announce the winners of this year's essay competition.

About 1,300 students across the State of Mississippi applied, and 50 winners were chosen. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship check.

The squad isn't finished yet. It will surprise more students in the coming weeks.

Trang Pham Bui will have more on this story and what it means to the scholarship winners tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.