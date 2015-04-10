Trial date moved, again, for accused pill mill doctor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Trial date moved, again, for accused pill mill doctor

Dr. Sanjay Sinha (Photo source: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Dept.) Dr. Sanjay Sinha (Photo source: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Trial has again been postponed for a Georgia doctor facing 40 felony charges for allegedly operating a prescription pill ring in South Mississippi. Dr. Sanjay Sinha's defense has had the trial postponed several times. The latest date was April 20, but has been moved to July 20.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Sinha on 25 new counts. While the defense argued it needed more time for these additional charges, District Judge Sul Ozerden said in court Friday it's Sinha's fault for lying about records.

The prosecution told the judge Sinha lied saying all the medical records where destroyed when he was arrested in March 2014. Since Sinha's arrest, 65 medical records have been located. Of the records found, Assistant US Attorney John Meynardie said more than 50 of the patient Sinha prescribed medicine to had no doctors notes in their files.

Some of the files were located in February, which is why additional counts have just been added, Meynardie told the judge. Sinha's attorney, G. Morgan Holder, however claimed the new charges were brought up after his client refused to accept a plea deal.

While Judge Ozerden blamed Sinha for all the delays, he did end up granting more time so Sinha can have a fair trial but not before cautioning the defense, "If more records are produced late again I will not continue the case again," Ozerden said. "Some day this case has to be tried."

Sinha looked at the judge and shook his head yes.

Sinha is accused of selling oxycodone, hydrocodone and clonazepam prescriptions to patients he and others solicited at Gulf Coast casinos between 2008 and 2012. He was previously only facing 17 charges.

Two other men have already pleaded guilty for the roles they played in the pill ring. Sinha remains free on bond until trial.

