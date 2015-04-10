Glavan announces candidacy for Biloxi mayor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Glavan announces candidacy for Biloxi mayor

Saying there are important issues not being discussed by the other candidates, Biloxi native Kenny Glavan formally announced his campaign for mayor Friday morning. (Photo source: WLOX) Saying there are important issues not being discussed by the other candidates, Biloxi native Kenny Glavan formally announced his campaign for mayor Friday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Saying there are important issues not being discussed by the other candidates, Biloxi native Kenny Glavan formally announced his campaign for mayor Friday morning.

At a news conference, Glavan defended his decision to enter the race after one month ago telling his fellow city council members he would not.

Glavan told reporters, "I was asked a question at that meeting. It was not a condition."

He said he changed his mind later as constituents urged him to run.

Glavan said he will appoint someone else as acting mayor "soon" although he did not give a timetable. He said there needs to be a serious discussion of issues facing Biloxi.

Glavan, who manages a hotel in Biloxi, said the coast needs to become a tourist destination, not just a gaming destination. The candidate also said more needs to be done to address high insurance rates, which is inhibiting growth along the coast.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

