Red Cross dedicates new Gulfport building

Friday, the ribbon was cut and the doors were opened on the American Red Cross of Southeast Mississippi's new building at 612 East Pass Road in Gulfport.

The ribbon cutting program included remarks from State Treasurer Lynn Fitch and many other local and state leaders.

In a press release Joshua Joachim, Chief Administrative Officer for American Red Cross Mississippi and Louisiana Regions said, “We are excited to be able to have a strong and visible local presence, allowing us to provide our humanitarian services to those in need, while welcoming volunteers and visitors to an improved facility."

The new Gulfport location replaces the Biloxi location where the chapter was housed for a number of years.

