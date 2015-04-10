Wet weather and busy roads expected this weekend

South Mississippians and spring breakers visiting the Coast will need umbrellas this weekend. WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams says rain showers and thunderstorms are in Friday's forecast, and the wet weather will continue throughout the weekend.



The added spring break traffic will make it a messy commute. AAA says you should avoid cruise control. This feature increases your chance of losing control of the vehicle on wet roads.

You should also slow down and leave room between other vehicles. This reduces a car's chance of hydroplaning.



If you are responding to a skid, AAA says it is important not to panic. You should continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go. Avoid slamming on the breaks. This will make it harder to control the vehicle.



For the most up to date information on this weekend's weather patterns, download the free WLOX Weather app for your Apple or Android device.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.





