Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs drop a doubleheader to Northwest

Northwest Mississippi pulled out their big bats Thursday night at Ken "Curly" Farris Field and belted the Gulf Coast Bulldogs 10-2 and 11-5.



Northwest extended its winning streak to 10 games and is 23-8 overall, 14-4 in the MACJC.



"I knew when we scheduled this it was going to be tough on our pitchers playing double-headers back-to-back days, "Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said. "I thought it would be the best thing to play it with the rain coming in rather than getting backed up playing six games next week."



Cody Cooper and LeeMarcus Boyd cracked back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the third inning in game 2 that gave Northwest a 3-0 advantage.



