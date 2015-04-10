Southern Miss completes second scrimmage this spring

Southern Miss scrimmage for the second time this spring in full pads under the lights of Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.



Offensively, the Golden Eagles piled-up 369 yards and scored three touchdowns on the night.



Head coach Todd Monken said, "I think there was enough things to like and to build on. There were some guys who came up with some big plays. This is the closest thing we have to a game. I think we are on the right path with our depth and in terms of how hard guys are playing. I think there was enough on either side to like."



Returning starter Nick Mullens completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for 129 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.



Transfer quarterback Tyler Matthews connected on 14 of 20 passes for 115 yards a touchdown.



D.J. Thompson led the team in receiving yards with three catches for 61 yards. Michael Thomas added 8 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, including a 46-yard catch from Matthews. James Cox also hauled-in 8 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.



Tez Parks and Daythan Davis shared the running attack. Parks totaled 70 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown. Davis added 32 yards on 12 rushing attempts and Delaunte' Thornton had six carries for 18 yards.



Defensively the Golden Eagles are trying to re-establish the "Nasty Bunch" and they got a little nasty coming up with 7.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for a loss.



