Vanderbilt kept the Ole Miss bats silent in series opener Thursday

Outstanding pitching will go a long way in producing victories. That was the case Thursday as top-ranked Vanderbilt shut down Ole Miss behind the pitching of Carson Fulmer



The Commodores pitcher tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout and mowed down 14 Rebels with no walks. That's 14 strikeouts.



Rebels (16-18, 5-8 SEC) ace Christian Trent gave up six runs on nine hits as Ole Miss dropped the series opener.



Vanderbilt (28-7, 11-2) had three players belt home runs.



