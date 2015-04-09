Climb CDC students take part in Homecoming celebration

Some students at Climb Community Development Corporation in Gulfport took part in an event on Thursday that many of them didn't get a chance to do while in high school.Climb CDC held a homecoming for its basketball team called, "The Thunder".Students who took part in the event said it makes the programs offered at the community development agency that much more worth taking.Students took a break from workforce training at Climb CDC to have a dance with their special someone at a homecoming celebration."Today's just special to me. It's very, very special and you know? They didn't have to and they did. Because everyone was like, 'Oh you know? We didn't really get to go to prom in high school,'” said Tytiunna Jefferson, who has been a Climb CDC student since September.The girls wearing beautiful gowns said they are grateful they didn't have to worry about spending hundreds of dollars on a wardrobe because their dresses were donated to them by Pink Lotus Project.After squeezing in a few more dances, picture time captures a special day these students won't soon forget. And what would a dance be without selecting a king and queen?"Some people didn't graduate, so they give them an opportunity that they never had,” said Jefferson.In addition to giving students a chance to take part in a homecoming dance, Climb CDC is also giving students an opportunity to build a future."Climb CDC has given me a lot of opportunities to open up new doors. You know what I'm saying? Where I come from, it's a bad neighborhood and when you go to school it's even badder. You know what I'm saying? So you can't really stay in that long. So my option was to start all over again and Climb CDC gave me that chance,” said Dwayne Cooper, a Student at Climb CDC and Thunder basketball player."It provides you a second chance. Like say for instance, you're outside of the job, like they help you no matter what. It's like a second chance,” said Jefferson.Some Climb CDC students are also getting a shot on national television. Culinary students just recently taped several episodes with Flip My Food with Chef Jeff. Chef Jeff makes dishes with the students and talks to them about never giving up on their goals.Climb CDC will be featured in the first episode of the second season of Flip My Food on Monday, April 13 at 2 p.m. be sure to watch on WLOX-ABC.





