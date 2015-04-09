Biloxi Shuckers win first-ever game with 4-0 win over Pensacola

Shuckers manager Carlos Subero was pleased following a shutout win by Biloxi over the home standing Pensacola Blue Wahoos.Brooks Hall started the game on the mound for the Shuckers and pitched extremely well giving up only 3 hits, 2 walks with 5 strikeouts in 5 innings of work.





Hall said, "It was really good tonight. Felt strong throwing strikes, getting ahead of the guys. Throwing a nice curve ball. Jaye Chapman came in and did the same thing and Wirfin Obispo to shut them down. He's got a sneaky fast ball. Real good velocity."





Mike Strong pitched two innings for the Shuckers and gave no runs with 3 strikeouts. Chapman had two strikeouts in one inning and Obispo pitched an inning with one strikeout.



Shortstop Orlando Arcia had a big night at the plate. He had 3 hits in 4 at bats, drove in 3 runs and scored a run. Two of his hits were doubles. His double in the third inning drove home Nathan Orf and Kyle Wren that gave the Shuckers the two-nothing lead. He also had an RBI in the top of the ninth.



Michael Reed had an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.



Timely hits, excellent pitching and superb fielding led to a 4-0 victory for Biloxi.





"Very well pitched game, "stated Shuckers manager Carlos Subero. "Brooks Hall was solid and Arcia came through with his hitting to break out a nothing-nothing ballgame with a double and added another RBI with a single to have 3 of our 4 runs tonight."



The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos meet again 6:30 Friday night at Pensacola Bayfront Stadium.



