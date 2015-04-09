'Potential security issue' at Chevron Pascagoula Refinery

Officials with the Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula say they have received information about a potential security issue at the facility from a local law enforcement partner.

Allison Cook, Communications Specialist with the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, said the company cannot comment on the exact nature of the situation because it is an ongoing issue.

Officials say they have enhanced on-site security and are limiting vehicle traffic into the refinery.

We will keep you updated on this situation as more information becomes available on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

