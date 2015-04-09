Opening Day: Biloxi Shuckers take on Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A new era in South Mississippi sports begins tonight as the Biloxi Shuckers take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Bayfront Stadium in Pensacola at 6:30 p.m.

Right handed pitcher Brooks Hall will take the mound for the opening night contest. Hall allowed two runs on six hits in his last opening day start for the Huntsville Stars in 2014.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos will continue the series on Friday through Monday in Pensacola.

We have a full news team at Bayfront Stadium to bring you live shots on WLOX News at 5, 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.